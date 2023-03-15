British Music Embassy kicks off at SXSW

Showcases celebrating emerging UK talent are taking place from 11-18 March, with nearly half already having hit the stage

The British Music Embassy (BME) at SXSW is hosting 50 emerging artists across 12 showcases highlighting the creativity and diversity of the UK music scene.

The showcases are taking place from 11-18 March, with nearly half already having hit the stage the stage. The opening evening at The Courtyard saw Tyson, Low Island, Brooke Combe, Warmduscher play, while Sunday night witnessed a classical takeover with Classical For The Now followed by a live 3D/AV show from Max Cooper.

Monday night’s showcase was presented by Marshall, and hosted Gen & The Degenerates, Panic Shack, Red Rum Club, Kid Bookie, Dead Pony, and Noisy, while ATC Live presented Tuesday night’s showcase with Ishmael Ensemble, The Golden Dregs, The Goa Express, Sans Soucis, Mandy, Indiana and special guests Balming Tiger.

“ATC live are delighted to be back at the British Music Embassy at SXSW 2023,” says ATC’s Alex Bruford. “We welcome Folly Group, Ismael Ensemble, The Golden Dregs, The Goa Express, Sans Soucis and Balming Tiger for an dazzling and eclectic musical journey taking in post punk, new UK jazz, baritone crooning, psych rock, alternative RnB and multi-national alternative K-Pop.”

The 2023 SXSW (South by Southwest) festival and conference runs from 10-19 March in Austin, Texas.

The BME – the official UK residency at SXSW – will host further showcases until Saturday, featuring the likes of Sports Team, Venbee, The Orielles and Dream Wife

The BME – the official UK residency at SXSW – will host further showcases until Saturday, featuring the likes of Sports Team, Venbee, The Orielles and Dream Wife.

This year, it also joined forces with BBC Music Introducing to present the first ever BBC 1Xtra Introducing showcase, featuring six of the best breaking UK R&B, soul and afrobeat acts. The 12 March showcase included Samm Henshaw, Bellah, Miraa May, Obongjayar, SIPHO, and Yazmin Lacey.

The BME is organised by the Association of Independent Music (AIM), BBC Music Introducing, UK record labels association the BPI, the Department for Business & Trade, The Ivor Academy, The MMF’s Accelerator program, PPL, PRS for Music and PRS Foundation, in association with ATC, Bowers & Wilkins, Marshall, Production Park, Belfast City Council and media partners Consequence and Licks Magazine.

The live performances are being powered by Bowers & Wilkins Sound System in its first live appearance in over five years. It previously featured at music festivals including Primavera Sound and WOMAD, as well as on tour with Jamie XX.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.