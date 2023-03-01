ASM Global and Nordoff Robbins ink partnership

The partnership with the UK's largest music therapy charity will roll out across ASM Global’s portfolio of venues in the UK

ASM Global has announced a new three-year partnership with Nordoff and Robbins, the UK’s largest music therapy charity.

The partnership will roll out across ASM Global’s portfolio of venues in the UK, which includes AO Arena, first direct Arena, Utilita Arena Newcastle, Olympia London, OVO Arena Wembley, York Barbican, Bonus Arena and more.

According to a release, visitors to the venue and venue teams will be engaged in driving fundraising initiatives and activations as well as in opportunities to educate themselves.

ASM Global and Nordoff and Robbins will join forces to raise funds to expand the charity’s services to more children and adults across the UK, and protect current and future funding for music therapy delivery, education and research.

This partnership is supported by ASM Global’s corporate social responsibility platform, ASM Global Acts, which launched in October 2021 to protect the environment, invest in people and strengthen communities around the globe.

Nordoff and Robbins’ trained music therapists “use the power of music to break through the barriers caused by life-limiting illness, disability and social isolation, creating space for people to express themselves and find connection in society”.​

“We have always admired the exceptional work of Nordoff and Robbins”

The charity reaches thousands of vulnerable people annually through their bases across the UK, and by working in partnership with organisations including care homes, schools and hospitals. Its work can be transformative, from an adult with dementia reconnecting with family, to a child with autism finding their voice.

“We have always admired the exceptional work of Nordoff and Robbins,” says Chris Bray, EVP of Europe at ASM Global. “As a live entertainment experiences business, we are committed to making music accessible and through this new partnership we have the opportunity to work alongside a leading, ground-breaking charity to deliver just that.”

“On behalf of all at ASM Global, we are very much looking forward to getting started in what we hope to be a long and successful partnership with Nordoff and Robbins, bringing music therapy and all of its lifechanging benefits to people around the UK who need it the most.”

Sandra Schembri, CEO, Nordoff and Robbins, adds: “We are truly delighted and grateful to be partnering with ASM Global for the next three years. Having the support of their network of amazing venue teams to help amplify Nordoff and Robbins’ mission to millions of visitors nationwide, will be an enormous boost to our fundraising activity. We look forward to working with ASM Global on a whole host of exciting initiatives and activations throughout this extensive partnership, with all money raised going directly towards making music therapy accessible to even more people across society.”

ASM Global and Nordoff and Robbins formally announced their partnership on Tuesday 28 February at ILMC. A team of Nordoff and Robbins’ music therapists attended to deliver a music therapy workshop to ASM Global teams, offering a chance to see first-hand, the work that they do with such outstanding results.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.