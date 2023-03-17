All Things Live makes second purchase this week

The Waterland Private Equity-backed group has reinforced its presence in Belgium with the acquistion of an established three-day festival

All Things Live has announced its second acquisition this week, taking a majority stake in Belgium’s Ostend Beach Festival.

Established in 2010, the festival has grown from a one-day event focused mainly on dance and techno to a three-day affair with more than 100 artists performing across four stages.

The festival’s two founders, Jan Mortelmans and Kevin Beirens, will maintain a minority stake and continue to lead the festival while building a strong cooperation with the All Things Live team in Belgium led by Marcus Deblaere.

“We have worked hard to build a fantastic festival over the years, and we are thrilled to welcome All Things Live as co-owners and partners on the exciting journey ahead. We will continue to tweak and improve the festival and look forward to drawing on the vast experience of the entire All Things Live team to bring even better experiences to our audience,” says Mortelmans.

Beirens adds: “All Things Live is a leading and respected European live entertainment player with a strong footprint and team in Belgium and the Netherlands, and we consider them the perfect match for us as we set out to realise the ambitions for Ostend Beach. We will cooperate with the strong organisation in All Things Live and look forward to becoming part of the family.”

Kim Worsøe, member of the executive board of All Things Live Group, comments: “Jan and Kevin have put in a tremendous effort to establish Ostend Beach as a widely acclaimed festival considered the best in the world by many visitors and artists. We are pleased to welcome the team as part of All Things Live in Belgium and look forward to cooperating closely in the years ahead to develop the festival and our Belgian business together.”

In the last 12 months, the All Things Live group has acquired All-In (Norway), HES (Norway), Agents After All (the Netherlands), Musickness (Belgium), Radar Concerti (Italy) and Amaze Festival (Sweden).

Since the Nordic group was founded by Waterland Private Equity in 2018, it has expanded to seven European countries and 19 companies, with offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Brussels, Milan and Amsterdam.

The company’s portfolio ranges from musical productions to music festivals and standup events to stadium concerts, with The Rolling Stones, Eminem, Katy Perry and Rammstein among its clients.

