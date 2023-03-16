AEG apologise after security drags comic off stage

The incident occurred during the inaugural edition of comedy festival Just for Laughs London at The O2 earlier this month

AEG Presents and Just for Laughs (JFL) have apologised after security dragged two acts from the stage at The O2 in London after the show they were performing ran late.

Chortle reports that comedian Jazz Emu and host Zach Zucker were forcibly removed from the stage of the venue’s Spiegeltent during the comedy festival’s inaugural UK edition earlier this month. The incident took place two weeks ago but was not reported at the time.

“On Friday 3 March at the Stamptown event at Just For Laughs London, there was an attempt to remove one of the artists from the stage, due to the event running significantly past curfew,” says a statement by co-organisers AEG and JFL.

“This is not usual protocol for events at The O2, or events conducted by AEG Presents or Just For Laughs”

“We sincerely apologise to the artists and fans present for any distress caused. This is not usual protocol for events at The O2, or events conducted by AEG Presents or Just For Laughs. We have reached out to Jazz Emu’s team to apologise and address this directly.”

AEG announced a collaboration with JFL, the world’s largest comedy festival, held in Montreal, Quebec, Canada each July, in January 2022.

Just For Laughs London debuted from 2-5 March at various venues across The O2 complex, headlined by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds. It is intended to become an annual event at the venue.

Just for Laughs Group was acquired in 2018 by an investor group led by ICM Partners and its longtime client, Canadian comedian and actor Howie Mandel.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.