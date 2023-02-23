PROFILE

news

When We Were Young adds second day to meet demand

Blink-182, Green Day, 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring and Good Charlotte are among the acts set to play the Las Vegas weekender

By Lisa Henderson on 23 Feb 2023

Blink-182 will headline When We Were Young 2023

Blink-182 will headline When We Were Young 2023


image © Jack Bridgland

Live Nation has added a second day to emo nostalgia festival When We Were Young due to “overwhelming demand”.

The festival, which this year has a pop-punk twist, will feature the same lineup on both Saturday 21 October and Sunday 22 October.

Blink-182, Green Day, 30 Seconds To Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer and All Time Low are among the acts set to play the Las Vegas weekender.

The 2023 edition sold out a week before the 85,000-cap debut festival had even started at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The 2023 edition sold out a week before the 85,000-cap debut festival had even started at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The inaugural event also expanded to meet demand and was due to take place across three days but the first day was cancelled following a high wind warning.

GA tickets for When We Were Young 2023 start from US$279.99 this year, having risen $30 from last year’s price.

See the full lineup below.

 

