We Bridge music festival heads to Las Vegas

Infinite Prospects Entertainment (IPE) is teaming with MGM Resorts International on the inaugural We Bridge, a three-day cultural expo and two-day music festival event celebrating Asian culture.

Headlined by K-pop group Enhypen, the “multi-sensory, live event” will take place in Las Vegas from 21-23 April at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and 12,000-cap Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The lineup will also include veterans such as Kang Daniel and Viviz, as well as newer artists Dreamcatcher, Cix, Oneus, Fromis_9 and BE’O, among others. Concert tickets are priced US$100-170 (€91-155), with two-day tickets available for $180-300 (€164-273).

“I’m honoured to be bringing a celebration of Asian culture to Las Vegas, one of the most culturally blended cities and entertainment capitals in the world,” says Alex Kang, CEO of global entertainment company IPE. “With the rise in Asian entertainment into mainstream prominence, we wanted to bring more awareness and access to artists, talent, and brands within our community.

“We are excited to have K-pop at the forefront of We Bridge’s music showcase this year, as the industry’s impact and popularity continue to grow. We see this as our humble beginning and have a vision of building an even bigger stage that is widely representative of all Asian talent.”

“K-Pop has quickly become a global phenomenon which Las Vegas experienced first-hand last year with BTS’ incredible sold-out concerts”

The Las Vegas Strip was turned purple in April 2022 when BTS performed four sold-out nights of their Permission To Dance On Stage tour at the city’s Allegiant Stadium.

“K-Pop has quickly become a global phenomenon which Las Vegas experienced first-hand last year with BTS’ incredible sold-out concerts,” says Chris Baldizan, MGM Resorts’ EVP of entertainment. “The We Bridge event gives us another opportunity to partner with Alex Kang and his team to deliver multi-cultural experiences of music, media, art and fashion to the destination.”

The Grammy Museum will also have its own stage over the three days on the expo floor consisting of special performances and Q&A panels with acts and is open to all attendees. Hi-touch events with the artists will follow each panel, accessible to all ticket holders of qualifying tiers.

“The Grammy Museum is thrilled to partner with We Bridge on its inaugural festival,” said Michael Sticka, president/CEO of the Grammy Museum. “Our Mission includes paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, while also celebrating the dynamic connection in people’s diverse backgrounds and music’s many genres. We look forward to celebrating Asian entertainment and culture by bringing our renowned public programming to the We Bridge stage.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.