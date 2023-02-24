UTA hires Brian Hill, Jaime Roberts

Hill and Roberts join the agency's Nashville office as music agent and tour marketing director respectively

UTA has hired Brian Hill as music agent and Jaime Roberts as tour marketing director, both of whom will be joining the Nashville, US, office.

“We are excited to have Brian and Jaime join us at UTA as we continue to expand and elevate the music department,” says Scott Clayton, co-head of global music. “Their decades of experience and stellar track record of going above and beyond for their clients make them perfect additions to our world-class team in Nashville.”

Hill began his career in 1991 after graduating from the University of California, Irvine. Over the course of his 30-year career, he has worked at major agencies including Monterey Peninsula Artists/Paradigm and CAA.

Additionally, Hill is a two-time winner of Pollstar’s “Third Coast Agent of The Year” Award and was featured in an executive profile on the cover of the magazine. He has worked with many popular country acts including Eli Young Band, Aaron Lewis, Frankie Ballard and Home Free, among others.

Originally from New York, Roberts began her career in live entertainment promoting live tour family entertainment experiences with Feld Entertainment. She spent the next 12 years overseeing marketing and promotions at both Live Nation and The Bowery Presents for shows across the New York and New Jersey areas.

Most recently, Roberts spent seven years in Austin, Texas, where she developed and executed multi-channel marketing campaigns for major touring artists with Messina Touring Group. She led successful tour marketing efforts for artists including Shawn Mendes, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Little Big Town, and Kelly Clarkson.

UTA’s roster of music artists includes Post Malone, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, deadmau5, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, YG, The Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Marshmello, Bebe Rexha, The Pussycat Dolls, Common, Offset, Lil Wayne, Burna Boy, Halsey, Guns N’ Roses, Muse, Paramore, Machine Gun Kelly and James Blake.

