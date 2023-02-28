Ticketek partners with Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

The TEG-owned firm has signed an exclusive deal with the venue for the supply, installation and support of ticketing systems and services

TEG-owned Ticketek has signed an exclusive deal with Motorpoint Arena Nottingham for the supply, installation and support of ticketing systems and services.

Ticketek will deliver a full-service solution that “harnesses the expertise, relationships and knowledge” of Motorpoint Arena’s existing ticketing and customer services teams, along with Ticketek’s ticketing technology, CRM, marketing and analytics platforms.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Motorpoint Arena team who share our belief that ticketing solutions must offer far more than just a transactional capability,” says TEG CEO Geoff Jones. “I want to commend and congratulate Ticketek’s managing director Cameron Hoy who has led this process, as well as the UK team under Danny Hannaford on adopting a true partnership approach with the Motorpoint Arena team.”

Hoy adds: “We look forward to working with the team in Nottingham to transform the ticket purchasing experience for fans, at one of the UK’s most popular venues. This is a true partnership across the full breadth of Ticketek’s capabilities including advanced e-commerce tools, integrated digital marketing, CRM and data analytics.”

The 10,000-cap Motorpoint Arena Nottingham hosts more than 150 arena events a year and is the largest entertainment venue in the UK’s East Midlands region.

“It is crucial for the promoters that bring their events to us that we discover and convert every possible ticket sales opportunity”

“We are excited to be transforming our ticketing experience for audiences with a platform that extends beyond ticketing into data, analytics and marketing,” adds Motorpoint Arena Nottingham chief executive Martin Ingham. “It is crucial for the promoters that bring their events to us that we discover and convert every possible ticket sales opportunity.

“We have built a strong database of local and regional customers through our in-house ticketing operations over the past 11 years, but we believe that Ticketek’s incredible technology and data analytics platform will now enable us to market more effectively to our vast range of existing and potential customers and also offer them a world-class ticketing experience.

“Ticketek has been very innovative in their design of the hybrid ticketing partnership that we have agreed which means that both parties bring their own extensive skills, experience and knowledge to the table. Promoters will continue to get world-class service from our renowned box office team who remain in situ and our customers get an advanced ticketing solution and great customer service delivered both in call centres and on site in person.”

Acts lined up to play the venue in the coming months include Tom Grennan, Olly Murs, Michael Bublé, Iron Maiden and S Club 7.

