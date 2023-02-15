The O2 names YoungMinds official charity partner

London’s The O2 has announced its new official charity as YoungMinds, the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people’s mental health.

As part of a two-year long partnership, the 21,000-capacity venue will work closely with YoungMinds to raise funds and awareness of their work with young people, parents, and caregivers across the UK.

Through a series of initiatives including ticket donations, onsite activations, staff fundraising and volunteering opportunities, the partnership with YoungMinds will form a core part of the venue’s purpose-led strategy for 2023.

The strategy is underpinned by the Good Vibes All Round programme – The O2’s initiative to promote its work in relation to sustainability, accessibility, charity, and community.

“It’s really important to us that we engage with a charity that not only resonates with those who visit The O2, but also those that work here, and that’s exactly why we put the decision of the venue’s official charity in the hands of our Employee Network Groups and wider workforce,” says Steve Sayer, VP & GM of The O2.

“YoungMinds was their choice, and I couldn’t be prouder that as a venue, we’ll be supporting the fantastic work that they do with young people all over the UK, to ensure that they have access to mental health support. Music is an outlet and passion for many young people and with over 10 million visitors a year coming to The O2, we have a unique platform to promote the brilliant work YoungMinds do to a highly relevant audience for them. We’ve got some exciting plans in the pipeline already and look forward to working closely with their team to truly make a difference.”

Michelle Kerrigan, head of relationship development at YoungMinds adds: “We are thrilled that The O2 has chosen YoungMinds to be their official charity for the next two years. Record numbers of children and young people are in need of mental health support, but far too many are not getting the help they need when they first reach out. The money raised from The O2 will help us to continue to deliver digital information and guidance to young people, and to equip the adults around a young person to support them with their mental health. We are excited to work with The O2 and spread the message that no young person is alone with their mental health.”

The O2 launched Good Vibes All Around in 2019 and has supported a range of UK and international charities during that time, including Nordoff Robins, Music Venue Trust, the BRIT School and MQ Mental Health Research.

Also under this initiative, The O2 was the first arena to be awarded the Attitude is Everything’s Accessibility Gold Standard, a Charter of Best Practice across the UK for deaf and disabled people’s access to live music.

In 2022, the venue was also the first arena in England to be awarded the Greener Arena certification by AGF, in recognition of the venue’s sustainability practices and commitments.

