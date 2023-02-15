The Chicks announce 2023 world arena tour

The 37-date world tour includes legs in Europe, North America and the UK – the band's first dates in the country for seven years

The Chicks have announced a 37-date world tour, with dates in the UK, Europe and North America.

The trio – formerly known as the Dixie Chicks – will kick off the tour on 20 June at Spektrum in Olso, Norway, eventually finishing up at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on 18 September.

The CAA-repped band’s UK run of shows will be The Chicks’ first dates in the country for seven years and support will come from Maren Morris.

“This last year on the road has been a whirlwind for us, but it’s time to bring the party to the UK and Europe,” say The Chicks. “We can’t wait to see everyone and play for all our fans across the pond – it’s been a long time coming, and we can’t wait to get back!”

The Chicks released their fifth studio album ‘Gaslighter’ in 2020. The trio’s comeback album was co-produced by Jack Antonoff and was their first since 2006’s ‘Taking The Long Way’ – the group’s last album released under the Dixie Chicks name.

JUNE

20 – Oslo, Spektrum*

21 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena*

23 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome*

27 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle*

28 – Glasgow, OVO Arena*

30 – Dublin, 3Arena*

JULY

2 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena*

4 – Manchester. AO Arena*

21 – Tulsa, BOK Center^

22 – Little Rock, Simmons Bank Arena^

25 – Louisville, KFC Yum Center^

27 – Nashville, Bridgestone Arena^

29 – Knoxville, Thompson-Boiling Arena^

30 – Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum^

AUGUST

2 – Columbia, Merriweather Post Pavilion^

3 – Bethel, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^

5 – Gilford, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

6 – Saratoga Springs, Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center^

10 – Hershey, Hersheypark Stadium#

11 – Canandaigua, CMAC#

13 – Bangor, Maine Savings Amphitheater^

16 – Columbus, Nationwide Arena#

17 – Grand Rapids, The Van Andel Arena#

19 – Des Moines, Iowa Fairgrounds#

25 – St. Paul, Minnesota State Fair^

26 – Madison, Kohl Center Arena#

29 – Kansas City, T-Mobile Center#

30 – Omaha, CHI Health Center Arena#

SEPTEMBER

1 – Sioux Falls, Denny Sanford Premier Center#

5 – Vancouver, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*

7 – Calgary, The Scotiabank Saddledome*

8 – Edmonton, Rogers Place*

10 – Saskatoon, SaskTel Centre*

12 – Winnipeg, Canada Life Centre*

15 – Ottawa, Richcraft Life at Canadian Tire Centre*

16 – London, Budweiser Gardens*

18 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena*

Maren Morris will be supporting dates marked with *

Ben Harper will be supporting the dates marked with #

Wild Rivers will be supporting the dates marked with ^

