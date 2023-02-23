TEG appoints Timothy Ho as managing director of Asia

Ho replaces veteran Brendon Bainbridge who has worked at the Australasian live entertainment powerhouse for 17 years

TEG has appointed Timothy Ho as managing director of the company’s Asia business, replacing veteran Brendon Bainbridge.

Brainbridge steps down after 17 years at the company – 11 as MD of Ticketek New Zealand and six as MD of TEG Asia.

“Brendon has been an asset to TEG from day one and I want to personally thank him for his friendship, commitment, loyalty and immense efforts in successfully launching TEG in Asia,” says Geoff Jones, CEO, TEG.

“Brendon has grown the business in the region, leading through the pandemic, the entertainment and ticketing industry’s most challenging period in recent times, positioning TEG Asia to now capitalise on a wealth of opportunity in the region.

“Timothy Ho, who has worked with Brendon for the last 12 months, will step into the role of managing director, Asia, and offer a seamless transition for our business in the region. I commend both Brendon and Tim on working so closely together, especially over the last four months when Brendon identified that he would be leaving to live in the US.”

Ho has an accomplished background with over 15 years’ experience in live entertainment and ticketing

Jones adds that he and Bainbridge are working on opportunities for him to continue with TEG after he relocates to Colorado.

His successor, Ho, has an accomplished background with over 15 years’ experience in live entertainment and ticketing prior to joining TEG.

“Timothy was a clear choice to step into the role – his experience in the sector, knowledge of the region and the TEG business will enable him to take the reigns and continue the expansion of TEG’s integrated model throughout Asia,” adds Jones.

Ho comments: “I am so proud to be taking on this new role and leading TEG Asia through this next chapter of expansion.

“Asia is at the forefront of every major discussion now for live entertainment and ticketing – it’s a great time to be stepping into this leadership role and fulfilling TEG’s long-term vision and commitment to Asia.”

Last week, IQ reported that the owner of TEG is allegedly planning to launch a sales process for the Australasian live entertainment powerhouse this April.

