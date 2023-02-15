Styles fans banned from camping outside venue

"Any patrons queuing or camping prior to 8am on event day will be asked to move," warns HBF Park ahead of the singer's 20 February gig

Harry Styles fans have been warned they could be refused entry to the singer’s upcoming Australian stadium show if they attempt to camp overnight ahead of the gig.

The 29-year-old singer will perform a sold-out concert at the 32,000-cap HBF Park in Perth on 20 February as part of his Live Nation-promoted Love on Tour.

However, the venue, which is operated by VenuesWest, has released a statement on social media advising that camping is not permitted.

“For the wellbeing and safety of our patrons, camping for the Harry Styles Love on Tour Concert is strictly prohibited,” it says. “Any patrons queuing or camping prior to 8am on event day will be asked to move.

“No priority entry will be given to anyone camping outside the venue prior to event day, and fan made early line systems will not be honoured”

A spokesperson for VenuesWest tells WAtoday the decision was prompted by early indications that large numbers of fans intended to camp outside, possibly for days, which presented safety concerns.

The Perth date is the opening night of Styles’ Australia & New Zealand tour, with upcoming shows scheduled for Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium (24-25 February), Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast (28 February), Sydney’s Accor Stadium (3-4 March) and Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand (7 March).

The CAA-repped star was the big winner at last weekend’s BRIT Awards at The O2 in London, picking up four awards to add to his Grammy for Record of the Year.

