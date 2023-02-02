Slowthai announces UK pub tour with £1 tickets

The outing, which is supported by Jagermeister, echoes the rapper's previous budget-friendly tours such as the '99p tour'

Award-winning British rapper Slowthai has announced a tour of UK pubs, with tickets available for £1.

The six-date ‘Best Night of Your Life’ outing will kick off on 28 February at the Independent pub in Sunderland and will wrap up at The Black Prince in his hometown of Northampton on 3 March.

The tour, which is supported by Jagermeister, echoes the rapper’s previous budget-friendly 2019 tours: the ’99p tour’ and a £5 ticketed tour.

“It’s important to me that people can have access to me and my music”

“I make music for myself but I wouldn’t be where I am without my fans,” says Slowthai. “It’s important to me that people can have access to me and my music so I wanted to go to some new places and play this album first. Times are tough for a lot of people and working with Jägermeister has helped me keep tickets to only a quid.”

The ‘Best Night of Your Life’ tour will see the rapper perform his first headline shows in a year, in support of his recently-announced third album ‘Ugly’.

Slowthai joins a slate of artists including Tom Grennan, Rina Sawayama, Paul Heaton and The Big Moon that have capped the prices of their tickets or merchandise in a bid to help fans in the UK weather the cost of living crisis.

