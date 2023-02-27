Showsec MD Mark Harding announces retirement

Harding has spent more than 35 years with the crowd management and event security specialist, serving as MD since 2002

Showsec MD Mark Harding has announced his retirement after more than 35 years of service with the crowd management and event security specialist.

Harding has served as Showsec managing director since 2002, with the company becoming an internationally recognised market leader during his tenure.

A further announcement will be made regarding the firm’s new leadership in the near future.

“This is the right time for Showsec to enter a new phase of leadership,” says Harding. “The professionalism, talent and values of a new board of sirectors, the management team, Support service and operational staff and especially our front-line casual workforce has the absolute ability to attain new levels of success. ”

“I’ve been fortunate to work with colleagues, clients and representatives of organisations who share the vision of improving industry standards”

An advocate for industry regulation, Harding has promoted the work of the Security Industry Authority (SIA) serving on many working groups including that of an invited member of the SIA Strategic Forum.

He was chair of the United Kingdom Crowd Management Association (UKCMA) for 10 years until 2019 and chaired the group that reviewed the British Standard for stewarding. He was also instrumental in the creation of the National Occupation Standards and qualifications for the industry.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” adds Harding. “I’ve been fortunate to work with colleagues, clients and representatives of organisations who share the vision of improving industry standards along with a company which believes in continuous investment in education and the creation of opportunity for the entire workforce.”

