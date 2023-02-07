Senbla launches new outdoor music series

Berkshire's On The Mount will feature headline sets from the likes of Jack Johnson, Primal Scream, Ben Howard and Sigur Ros

A new UK concert series on the natural amphitheatre The Mount in the grounds of Wasing in Berkshire has been announced for summer 2023.

Presented by Sony-backed promoter Senbla, the inaugural line-up for On The Mount will feature headline sets from Gabriels (22 June), Jack Johnson (25 June), Primal Scream (30 June), Ben Howard on (1 July) and Sigur Ros (2 July). Further shows will be announced in due course.

The spectacular woodland venue previously hosted the Glade dance music festival in the mid-late 2000s, and currently hosts the Medicine Festival.

“We’re delighted to bring such a diverse and wonderful line-up to the inaugural year of On The Mount, with artists that match the beauty and spectacular nature of The Mount at Wasing,” say On The Mount curators John Empson and Ollie Rosenblatt of Senbla. “We can’t wait for audiences to really experience something different on these summer evenings beneath the stars and surrounded by the woodland.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Senbla to deliver an unforgettable line-up of outstanding artists and trailblazing creative entertainment”

The On The Mount events will be preceded by an intimate Summer Solstice opening event on 21 June.

“Nature is the cornerstone for everything and as a linchpin between people and planet, Wasing connects heart and soul with the extraordinary ecological world around us,” says Wasing Estate CEO Andrew Perkins. “We are exceptionally excited to launch The Mount, bringing audiences and artists together to harmonise in nature and community through restorative musical experiences.

“We are equally thrilled to announce our partnership with Senbla to deliver an unforgettable line-up of outstanding artists and trailblazing creative entertainment, alongside Wasing’s very own unique and culturally diverse launch event; a cutting-edge curation celebrating revitalising indigenous, world and contemporary music.”

