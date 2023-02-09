SaveLive announces new venue partnerships

Eagles Entertainment Inc and The Fremont Theater have joined the US network, launched by Marc Geiger and John Fogelman in 2020

SaveLive, the “war chest” launched by former WME executives Marc Geiger and John Fogelman in 2020 to “bail out” struggling US music venues, has announced two new exclusive venue partnerships.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s Eagles Entertainment Inc has joined the network with its collection of venues, alongside The Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California.

The Eagles Entertainment building houses six individual spaces including the 4,000-capacity Eagles Ballroom and the 1,800-cap. Rave. The complex has hosted acts such as Bad Bunny, Coldplay, Luke Combs, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Slayer, as well as formative performances from the likes of Tyler the Creator, Travis Scott, Soundgarden, Mac Miller, Olivia Rodrigo, Jane’s Addiction, Nirvana, Dave Matthews Band and Pearl Jam.

“I have known Marc Geiger for 30 years. Partnering with SaveLive is an easy decision given his history and knowledge,” says Eagles Entertainment Inc co-owner Leslie West. “Marc was always my ‘go-to guy’ when I was at my wits end, when I did not know how to deal with a business issue. He always has an answer. When he started developing SaveLive, I told him I wanted to be a part of the team. My wish came true, and I have nothing but respect and admiration for what he and John Fogelman have put together. It’s a great partnership with great people.”

“We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with SaveLive to bring even more live music to the San Luis Obispo community”

The 900-cap Fremont Theater, meanwhile, has hosted artists such as Yes, Lyle Lovett and Brandi Carlile.

“We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with SaveLive to bring even more live music to the San Luis Obispo community,” says owner and operator Dan Sheehan. “The Fremont has been a fixture of the community for decades and we feel we are just getting started on the live music history of the Fremont Theater.”

At the time of SaveLive’s launch in October of 2020, Geiger said the plan was to invest in small venues and build an indie touring network to revive the live scene, using funds secured during an initial investment round.

It completed its first round of financing last spring, raising US$135 million from investors including Breyer Capital, Deep Field Asset Management, Raptor Group, and Shamrock Capital.

