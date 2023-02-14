S Club 7 reunite for UK and Ireland arena tour

Jo O'Meara, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Bradley McIntosh and Jon Lee will hit the road together for the first time since 2015

British pop sensations S Club 7 will reunite for a UK and Ireland tour this year, to mark their 25th anniversary.

Jo O’Meara, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Bradley McIntosh and Jon Lee will hit the road again together for the first time since 2015.

The 11-date 2023 tour will kick off at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on 13 October, before visiting cities including Dublin, Glasgow and Newcastle, and ending at London’s O2 Arena on 28 October.

“After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again,” they said.

“We’re so excited to bring the S Club party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can’t even believe it’s been so long. Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party.”

Originally created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller in 1998, S Club 7 had four UK number-one singles, including Bring It All Back, and a chart-topping debut album.

The group also had their own BBC TV series, Miami 7 – a children’s sitcom based on the lives of the group who had moved to Miami in search of fame. The second series was titled LA 7 after they moved to Los Angeles.

They disbanded in 2003, but came back together in 2014 for the BBC’s Children In Need charity appeal, performing a medley of their best-loved tunes. They went on to release new music and tour the following year.

All SEVEN members of @SClub7 are here! 🙌 Live and exclusive on #TheOneShow at 7pm 👉 https://t.co/kTuZTnDl9U pic.twitter.com/Sbi4z1Rf5F — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) February 13, 2023

