Road to the Main Stage talent showcase to return

The winners of the Deezer and Firestone-run competition will receive festival slots at France's Rock en Seine and Germany's Southside

Deezer and Firestone have announced the return of their Road to the Main Stage multi-country music talent showcase.

For the 2023 edition, tyre brand Firestone, its agency WAVE and streaming platform Deezer are searching for emerging acts in France, Germany and the UK.

The winning artists will receive opportunities including a gig on the Firestone stage at France’s Rock en Seine and Southside Festival in Germany in 2023. They will also get to record a studio recording session of their next EP at Deezer’s Paris HQ.

“We’re excited to continue our successful collaboration with Firestone and once again provide a stage for emerging artists through Road to the Main Stage,” says Mazen Abdallah, VP brand partnerships and ad sales at Deezer. “Deezer has a long tradition of supporting the growth of new artists and connecting them with a bigger fanbase. Firestone shares this ambition, and after the success of last year’s collaboration, it was clear we had to do it again.”

Road to the Main Stage’s 2022 victors were Renard Tortue (France), Jante (Germany) and Dweamz (UK)

Young artists are called upon to apply directly on the platform up to 22 March by submitting their best project (track or EP) as well as a description of their “musical universe” and a few photos. To participate, artists must not have signed a contract with a record company nor have released a full album.

Several artists will be pre-selected by Firestone and the Deezer teams to continue the competition, with the shortlisted projects then voted on by Deezer users. The winner will be announced on 15 June.

