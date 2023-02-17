PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Real Madrid’s Bernabéu reopening for live music

Head of large events and concerts Rocio Vallejo-Nágera tells IQ the renovated Spanish stadium is "open for business" for concerts

By James Hanley on 17 Feb 2023

Rocio Vallejo-Nágera


Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is “open for business” for live music bookings as its extensive renovation nears completion.

Former Live Nation Spain partnerships director Rocio Vallejo-Nágera came on board last month as the European football giants’ head of large events and concerts. She will oversee the opening of the newly refurbished venue, which has been operating at reduced capacity, before the end of the year.

Speaking to IQ, Vallejo-Nágera says the four-year project will be finished by December, with an official reopening event planned for the end of 2023. The stadium will have both a retractable roof and pitch – enabling it to stage live music shows all-year-round – while its capacity for concerts will be around 65,000.

“We are treating it like a new stadium,” she says. “Up until now, there have been some concerts here – Bruce Springsteen in 2016 and the Rolling Stones in 2014 – but it hasn’t really been a big thing to do at the Bernabeu. It wasn’t built for football, not music, because the production tunnels were too narrow, etc. So we’ve changed that, and that’s why I’m here. We’re open for business”

Vallejo-Nágera, who will be a panellist for ILMC’s The View from the Top panel at 2pm on Thursday 2 March, worked on projects such as Ballantine’s True Music Festival and Joker Festival, Dcode Festival, Download Madrid and Elrow Town during her time at Live Nation.

“In the past 10 years, Madrid has become one of the main cities for global tours”

“Because I come from the music industry, all the Spanish promoters already know me,” she says. “We’re already working on dates for 2024, so it’s super-exciting.

“The stadium is going to be unique and very special. Since it’s a retractable pitch, we can do concerts every other week when we don’t have in-house [football] matches. We can have a match on a Sunday and then have a concert just a few days later. Of course we have to respect the football calendar, but apart from that there is no limit. Madrid is in a great place at the moment.”

The Spanish capital is also home to the Metropolitano Stadium, home to Real’s local rivals Atletico Madrid, and Vallejo-Nágera says the city boasts a thriving live music scene.

“I think in the past 10 years, Madrid has become one of the main cities for global tours,” she says. “Some years ago, maybe Barcelona was a little bit more blooming, but I think Madrid is taking its place in the international touring agenda as a main place to visit.

“Maybe before, Spain before was a country you could leave out of a global tour, but you wouldn’t do that now, I think we have become one of the main markets for global tours. And it’s not just American or British artists anymore – Latin music is growing so much and that works very well in Spain, and local acts are now filling arenas.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • image © Warner Music Australia
    Shannon Noll appointed ambassador for live music

    Australian singer-songwriter Shannon ‘Nollsie’ Noll has been announced as an ambassador for live music in New South Wales. The appointment comes at the same time as a new fund by the state government to provide $150,000 in funding for micro-festivals in smaller towns.

  • Canadian live music funding
    More funding for Canadian live music industry

    Canadian government announces increases of CAN$16m and $20m for national arts and music funds, in a move applauded by the Canadian Live Music Association

  • A total of 577 incidents were reported by 260 members
    Venues, promoters wanted for UK Live Music Census

    The world's first national music census, also surveying artists and audiences, is calling for the industry to help build a "complete picture" of the UK's live music biz

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|14 Feb 2023

TEG owner ‘to launch sales process in April’

feature|14 Feb 2023

Q&A: ATC Live’s Alex Bruford’s transparency call

feature|13 Feb 2023

Festival Focus: Stephan Thanscheidt, FKP Scorpio

news|13 Feb 2023

U2 residency to launch MSG Sphere Las Vegas

news|16 Feb 2023

CTS Eventim reports record financials for 2022

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

General Manager, Bradford LiveNEC Group

Bradford, UKFull Time£55K + Bonus

Events ManagerCardiff Students' Union

Cardiff, UKFull Time£27,980

Senior Tour AccountantAEG Presents

Blackfriars, LondonFull Time£50K + Benefits

Building Services ManagerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£40K - £45K + Benefits