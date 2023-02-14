Q&A: ATC Live’s Alex Bruford’s transparency call

In the most recent issue of IQ, we talk to some of the architects who are helping to shape the industry of the future, to quiz them on their blueprints and predictions for how we may all be operating in a few years’ time. Here, Alex Bruford, founder and MD of ATC Live agency, maps out a route towards a future-proof live music business.

IQ: The cost-of-living crisis has emerged as yet another threat to live music. How can agents work with their clients to keep ticket prices affordable for fans?

AB: By exercising restraint, being sympathetic to the requirements of the audience, and considering our business as a whole. We hear a lot about maximising gross potential and not leaving any money on the table. But I believe we have to be cognisant of the wider ecosystem producing the artists who now make the money. In my view, the more money individual shows or tours take out of the market, the less there is for others, especially newer artists.

Be sensible on ticket pricing, and if using dynamic or platinum, set upper limits that are fair to the customers, not just driven by inflated secondary demand. Having a clear and open dialogue with the artists on pricing is important – some of our artists request reduced ticket prices for low-income earners or to scale their shows across a broad range of price points to ensure there is a category for all. Similarly, with dynamic or platinum, ensuring the artist understands how it works and that they are happy with upper-limit decisions is crucial.

We have to acknowledge the huge rise in touring costs for the artists. But rather than just raising the ticket [price], we should be having an open discussion with artist and management about what can be done to reduce costs to make the touring more viable.

“We need festivals to be paying a fair fee, not relying on artists taking a hit because it’s a good look”

A-list acts seem to be doing bigger business than ever at arena-and stadium-level. What more can be done by the live music industry to support and develop the next generation of headliners whose club and theatre gigs may not be selling out?

We need to leave some money in our customers’ pockets so they can still go and see the up-and-coming acts after they’ve bought their expensive red-hot tickets that are going to sell out.

Also, we need the next generation to be able to supplement their tour costs by getting 100% of their merch sales, not 75% of it.

We need to not be enforcing touring and festival exclusivities on newer artists whose other summer shows will have very little impact on the major event(s) but will likely fund their entire year as an artist. We need festivals to be paying a fair fee, not relying on artists taking a hit because it’s a good look.

By securing external sponsorship and funding, MVT’s Revive Live team [in the UK] does an incredible job of supplementing tour costs and allowing new artists to play shows they wouldn’t normally be able to play. Some of my artists performed extensive grassroots tours as a direct result of this support, and it would be fantastic to see more initiatives like this.

For the most part, the live music industry did very well to survive pandemic lockdowns, but now that business is returning to something approaching normality, what long-term strategies should everyone be looking at to ensure the post-Covid landscape is a healthy environment that can attract new professional talent?

For me, the people who make up this business are everything. It doesn’t matter if you are day-one work experience or head of a multinational, all people should be valued, respected, supported, and encouraged to grow. Workplaces where this happens are usually healthy and positive working environments. People want to give their all and stay in the business long-term in these environments. Having lost so much talent during the pandemic, we need to support the next generation coming into the business and ensure they – and their skills – stay in music.

“We won’t have an equitable and future-proof live music business that can support our rising stars until we achieve transparency across the board”

What needs to change about the live music business in the short-and medium-term?

The live music business only exists because of the artists who create unforgettable moments on stage. We must cherish and support those artists.

To continue to do this over the long-term, I believe we have to fix many of the broken and old-fashioned models that this industry runs on. We need artists to be paid a fair share of the entire show gross, not just the ticket gross. Aside from a handful of the biggest artists in the world, there is no transparency at all on the multiple revenue streams that are generated from an artist’s headline performance. Booking fees; venue levies; food and beverage income; merch commission; parking charges; and other revenue streams are all being generated solely because the artist is performing. Yet 99% of the time artists are not sharing in this at their own headline concerts. We need an industry that is transparent, not one that works on concealed rebate payments.

How can we have a transparent discussion about what is a fair share for everyone, artist, promoter, venue, when there is no transparency on total show revenue? We won’t have an equitable and future-proof live music business that can support our rising stars until we achieve transparency across the board.

