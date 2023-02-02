PROFILE

news

Pumpkins take The World Is A Vampire to Australia

The Billy Corgan-fronted group are expanding the rock festival brand Down Under this April in partnership with One World Entertainment

By James Hanley on 02 Feb 2023

The Smashing Pumpkins will headline The World Is A Vampire

Smashing Pumpkins


image © Mohamed Nanabhay

The Smashing Pumpkins are taking their The World Is A Vampire touring rock festival to Australia in 2023.

Presented by One World Entertainment, the band will be joined by Jane’s Addiction, Amyl & The Sniffers, RedHook, Battlesnake on the 10-city run, with local acts opening each night.

Stops include Stuart Park, Wollongong (15 April), the 20,000-cap Sandstone Point Hotel (16 April), Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion (18 April), Newcastle Entertainment Centre (19 April), Hastings Foreshore (22 April), Kyral Castle, Ballarat (23 April), Adelaide Entertainment Centre (26 April), PICA Port Melbourne (27 April) and Nepean Aerospace Park, Penrith (29 April), before wrapping up on at Broadwater Parklands on the Gold Coast on 30 April.

In addition, the shows will feature professional wrestling matches between Billy Corgan’s NWA and the Wrestling Alliance of Australia”

Tickets cost from A$178.90 to $209 (€116 to €136).

In addition, the shows will feature professional wrestling matches between Smashing Pumpkins’ frontman Billy Corgan’s National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and the Wrestling Alliance of Australia (WAOA).

The Pumpkins are also partnering with Live Nation-owned Latin American giant Ocesa to launch a Mexican leg of the festival at Ocesa’s Foro Sol (cap. 65,000) stadium, on 4 March. Interpol, Turnstile, Peter Hook & The Light, DeafHeaven and The Warning are also slated to perform at the first edition, along with Ekkstacy, Chelsea Wolf, Margaritas Posridas, In The Valley Below, El Shirota and Acid Waves.

 

