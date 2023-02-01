Ozzy Osbourne retires from touring

The 74-year-old metal legend says he is "not physically capable" of performing the remaining dates of his farewell tour

Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled his long-delayed farewell tour and retired from touring, saying he is “not physically capable” of going out on the road.

The 74-year-old Black Sabbath vocalist’s No More Tours II run launched in North America back in the spring of 2018, with a European leg scheduled for 2019 pushed back due to medical reasons.

The arena shows were finally set for May/June 2023 after further postponements, but have now been pulled entirely.

In a letter posted on his social media channels, Osbourne says his retirement announcement is “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.

“I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required”

“As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine,” says the metal legend. “My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Osbourne brought the curtain down on his touring days with Black Sabbath six years ago in his native Birmingham, UK. The 2016/17 The End Tour featured founding members Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler and grossed $US85 million at the box office from 81 concerts across North America, Europe, Oceania and Latin America.

