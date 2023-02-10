PROFILE

news

Outlook organisers unveil new south London festival

Project 6 will comprise a Brockwell Park festival and 10 nights across iconic London venues, catering to fans of d&b, techno, hip hop and grime

By Lisa Henderson on 10 Feb 2023

Project 6 will take place in London's Brockwell Park

The team behind Outlook, Dimensions, Cross the Tracks and We Out Here is launching a new festival for fans of drum & bass, techno, hip hop and grime.

Project 6 will comprise a festival in Brockwell Park, south London, on 26 May and 10 nights across venues including Fabric, Phonox and Village Underground.

Ghetts, Goldie, Channel Tres, Hudson Mohawke, Shy FX, Flohio, Fabio and Grooverider, Ojerime, Pip Millett, Calibre and DJ Storm are among the acts on the bill.

Notably, the festival’s line-up lists appearances from Rustie, teasing a live return for the Scottish electronic artist. Back in 2015, the producer cancelled live appearances and announced he was taking a break from touring, citing “addiction & mental health problems” on Twitter at the time. He has not performed live since.

“Project 6 is about community, supporting venues, artists, labels, collectives and bringing people together”

“We’re proud to announce Project 6, a brand new event with a carefully curated line-up that covers a daytime festival and 10 nighttime sessions across some of London’s best dancefloors,” said Project 6 organisers.

“Clubs are a vital part of this city’s vibrant music scene and we wanted to create a festival where music lovers can enjoy music outdoors in the summer sun, while placing equal focus on the city’s treasured club spaces.

“Project 6 is about community, supporting venues, artists, labels, collectives and bringing people together celebrating the music we love.”

The festival, which will feature 60 artist, DJs and collectives across seven stages, will also offer talks, panels and workshops from “those in the scenes you love”.

 

