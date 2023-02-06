One dead, four hurt in shooting outside US concert

A 19-year-old woman was killed in the incident in Newport, Arkansas at 2.30am on Sunday while rapper Fredo Bang was performing

The incident took place at the Old Branch Building in the city of Newport, Arkansas at 2.30am while the rapper was on stage.

The dead woman has been identified as Tamarionna Jarrett of Augusta, while one victim was airlifted to hospital for further treatment.

Two suspects have been arrested but are yet to be charged, with further arrests likely

Rodrick Spearman, who was working security at the event, tells KAIT that he and others tried to get people inside once the shooting started.

“I know there was no weapons inside the building or anything like that, we had 10 security guards we had a an off-duty sheriff,” he says. “They controlled everything.”

