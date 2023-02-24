Nordic Wristbands cuts carbon impact via new scheme

The festival wristbands company has forged an agreement with Stand For Trees to offset carbon dioxide emissions caused by their products

Nordic Wristbands have saved 7,000 ancient trees through its agreement with Stand For Trees, strengthening the company’s quest to reduce its carbon impact.

The agreement sees Nordic Wristbands compensate for the carbon dioxide emissions caused by its fabric wristband and smart tag manufacturing, in 2023 and beyond.

Based on 2022 production volumes, Nordic will protect around 7,000 ancient trees from destruction, as a part of a more comprehensive project in the 250,000-hectare nature reserve of Mai Ndombe in the People’s Republic of Congo in Africa.

The project also focuses on securing education, healthcare and ensuring access to clean drinking water for approximately 30,000 local residents. In addition, the area is critical habitat for forest elephants and bonobos, our endangered ape cousins.

“We are proud that with every 1,000 wristbands a festival buys from us, they save two ancient rain forest trees”

“Over the years, we have introduced several organic and recycled material options for festival wristbands and consumables in general, which all have found their dedicated groups of users,” says Nordic CEO Jone Nuutinen.

“While we promote these as the best way to protect the planet, a significant number of events still rely on the cheaper virgin polyester products, so we decided to find a project where our production-related CO2 emissions could be offset in an effective way. We are proud that with every 1,000 wristbands a festival buys from us, they save two ancient rain forest trees. Not bad.”

Tom Herman, CEO of Stand For Trees, adds: “At Stand For Trees, we applaud Nordic Wristbands for taking bold action toward carbon neutrality and making a tangible environmental impact. By offsetting the carbon footprint of their wristbands, they have demonstrated leadership in the events industry, showing that every element of event production can play a role in reducing emissions and mitigating climate change.

“Through their contribution to Stand For Trees, Nordic Wristbands has effectively offset the polyester and plastics used in their wristbands and has made a significant impact in preserving critical forests, like Mai Ndombe, which provide essential habitat for wildlife and livelihoods for local communities. We are proud to partner with a brand that prioritizes sustainability and takes holistic action towards creating a brighter future for all.”

