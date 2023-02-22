MVT fund benefits additional 13 grassroots venues

The Music Venue Trust’s Pipeline Investment Fund distributed a total of £55,203.34 to 13 venues across the UK

More than a dozen UK grassroots music venues have received grants in the latest round of the Music Venue Trust’s (MVT) Pipeline Investment Fund.

The funding initiative, which provides grants of up to £5,000, distributed a total of £55,203.34 to 13 venues across the UK.

The Pipeline Investment Fund was established in 2022 with the support of members of the Music Venues Alliance and was primarily funded by donations from ticket sales of MVT’s recent ‘Revive Live’ programme of gigs around the UK, which was a partnership with The National Lottery.

Grant applications were invited to support small scale capital projects along with staff and training.

The inaugural round of payments in December 2022 saw 11 grassroots venues receive £40,000, with a further 14 awarded almost £70,000 in January.

The new recipient venues are:

Black Box – Belfast

Dubrek Studios – Derby

Esquires – Bedford

Queens Hall – Narberth

The Brunswick – Hove

The Depo – Plymouth

The Exchange – Bristol

The Fulford Arms – York

The Loco Klub – Bristol

The Mill – Bradford

The Piper – St Leonards On Sea

Trinity – Bristol

Tunbridge Wells Forum – Tunbridge Wells

“Small amounts of money, sensibly invested, can make a real difference to grassroots music venues”

The fund prioritises support for organisations that may have been excluded from other available funding.

MVT is still actively seeking further donations, particularly from the wider music industry, to maintain and expand the fund and make it a permanent source of support for venues. Contact [email protected] for details of how this work can be supported.

“The Pipeline Investment Fund proves what we have been saying for some time – small amounts of money, sensibly invested, can make a real difference to grassroots music venues,” says MVT CEO Mark Davyd. “This fund is essential for artists and audiences, improving the places they love and ensuring that they are keeping up to date with the latest equipment, training, access and sustainability opportunities.

“We hope the industry will seize the opportunity to get involved”

