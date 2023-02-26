Music agent Beckie Sugden joins CAA

Sugden, who joins from Primary Talent International, represents clients such as Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Noname and Mick Jenkins

Beckie Sugden has joined Creative Artists Agency (CAA) as an agent in the company’s music touring department.

Sugden, who will be based in CAA’s London office, joins from Primary Talent International.

Her client roster includes artists such as Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Noname, Mick Jenkins, T-Pain, Ghostemane, Mac Ayres, Soulection, and Joe Kay.

“We are thrilled to have Beckie join our team and contribute her talents to the work we do for our artists,” says Emma Banks, co-head of international touring/co-head of CAA London. “She has a proven track record for success in the representation business and, in just a couple of days, has become an integral part of the CAA team here in London.”

Sugden began her live music career as the founder of her own agency Mixedtape, and went on to serve stints at X-ray Touring and also spent five years at The Agency Group (later UTA) and WME.

When sidelined from her daily work by the pandemic, Sugden decided to do whatever she could to help get the industry back on track and at the end of 2020, she trained with St. John Ambulance as a volunteer vaccinator. This included studying subjects such as immunology, as well as practical training in injections and first aid. She has since volunteered across multiple sites in the UK and has administered hundreds of vaccines.

