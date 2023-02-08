Machine Gun Kelly to play one-off show at RAH

The genre-bending artist follows in the footsteps of The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin

Genre-bending rapper Machine Gun Kelly has announced a special one-off show at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall on 31 May 2023.

MGK will follow in the footsteps of counterculture icons such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd supporting Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath, and Led Zeppelin in performing at the 152-year-old venue.

“The Hall has been a home for trailblazers, innovators and cultural icons since we opened in 1871,” says Matthew Todd, director of programming at the Royal Albert Hall. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome MGK later this year, one of the leading artists of his generation and someone that has evolved constantly as the best artists do.”

MGK performs at the Hall off the back of a major arena tour across North America and Europe and a number 1 album – Mainstream Sellout.

The Cleveland native sold more than 425,000 tickets to the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

His career kicked off with debut studio album, Lace Up, in 2012, followed by further hip-hop releases with General Admissions (2015) and Bloom (2017). His next album, Tickets to My Downfall, marked a revolutionary left turn to rock/pop punk, going on to become his first album to top the Billboard 200 chart. He then followed up with 2022’s Mainstream Sellout, a collaboration with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

For his contributions to music, MGK was named as one of 2022’s Time 100 Next, a list honouring the emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of innovators. He has amassed over 15.5 billion streams online and sold over 10 million albums.

