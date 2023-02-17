‘Love capsules’ being developed for festivals

A UK-based company is set to launch pods for people to get intimate at music festivals "in a safe, clean and private environment"

A UK-based company is developing “love capsules” to allow people to get intimate at music festivals “in a safe, clean and private environment”.

The concept is being led by Get A Room founder and CEO Josephine Declerck and sites & operation manager Kaja Wojciechowska, who the LOV+R website notes are “both well established in the sex positive community in London”.

Participating festival-goers must simply find a love partner (“the only thing we can’t do for you”), fill in a booking form and make a reservation.

Three price options are available – The Lovely “for a nice one between two songs” at £59 for 25 minutes; The Naughty, available at £89 for 40 minutes; and The VIP, which offers 55 minutes for £99.

“Josephine came up with the idea of love capsules for festivals at Field Day”

“Josephine came up with the idea of love capsules for festivals at Field Day in August 2022,” states a website post. “Standing behind a tall handsome guy at the Chemical Brothers concert, she realised that it would be so much easier if festivals had love capsules available for a bit of fun between two songs.”

Festival patrons will be barred from accessing the capsules if they are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, while prostitution “is not permitted”.

“Our staff [are] specifically trained and our sites are constantly monitored,” it says. “Also, fences make our sites inaccessible to anyone without a booking.”

Stressing that “consent is EVERYTHING to us”, it advises that toothbrushes, phone chargers and condoms will be provided, although threesomes are not currently allowed (“but we’re working on it”) and people will be unable to rent a pod to themselves (“Our capsules are made to share love and pleasure”).

Capsules will be cleaned thoroughly between each booking, with fresh sheets and towels available.

Participating events are yet to be confirmed.

Declerck was a speaker at the Association of Independent Festivals’ (AIF) flagship Festival Congress in Bristol earlier this month, and yesterday unveiled what one of LOV+R’s two-way mirror pods will look like.

