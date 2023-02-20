Lorde, Sting postpone NZ gigs after cyclone devastation

The country's finance minister says the cyclone is "going to be the biggest weather event this century, with a billion-dollar price tag"

Lorde and Sting are the latest artists to cancel or postpone concerts in New Zealand as the country is left reeling after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Gabrielle brought widespread flooding to the North Island in mid-February and claimed the lives of at least 11 people, with thousands still uncontactable.

Due to devastation in the region, Auckland-born star Lorde has postponed her scheduled show at Black Barn Vineyards in Hawke’s Bay on 1 March.

“In line with advice from the venue, the police, and our promoter, I think the right thing to do is to postpone our Hawke’s Bay shows,” wrote Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich O’Connor, on Instagram. “This is a postponement NOT a cancellation at this stage – I’m working on something and you’ll hear from me soon.”

Lorde’s Black Barn show was scheduled as part of the New Zealand leg of her Solar Power Tour.

The singer had previously announced a change in venues in Wellington, as her first shows on 21 and 22 February, originally scheduled to take place at Days Bay in the Hutt Valley, were shifted indoors to TSB Arena on Wellington’s waterfront.

Lorde will play at the Neudorf Vineyards at Upper Moutere on 27 February and Auckland’s Western Springs on 4 March.

Sting was also due to perform in Hawke’s Bay at The Mission Estate Winery on 4 March but the concert has been officially cancelled.

“Out of respect to those affected by the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle and in the interest of focusing critical attention and resources on relief efforts … Sting’s concert at Mission Estate Winery in Napier will no longer proceed,” the promoters said in a statement on Monday.

A donation would be made by Sting and Live Nation to the Hawke’s Bay Foundation’s Cyclone Relief Fund, they said.

Previous cancellations in the region include concerts by Elton John and Fatboy Slim, as well as festivals such as Laneway, One Love and Festival One.

