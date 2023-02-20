London’s Roundhouse announces new trustees

Five new trustees from across the creative industries are joining the board of the Camden music and arts venue

Camden’s Roundhouse has announced a number of new trustees who will join its board from across the creative industries in 2023.

Sherry Dzinoreva, who is Meta’s director of policy programmes, Africa, Middle East and Turkey (AMET), Rosie Luff, who advises on public affairs for Google in the UK, and creative art and socio-economic growth strategist Kojo Marfo will all join the Roundhouse board, alongside Skilled Education CEO Rajay Naik and Leo Wyndham of Apple-owned distribution and creative services firm Platoon.

The Roundhouse works with 7,500 young people each year through a youth programme where 11-30 year-olds can take part in creative opportunities or use affordable studio space that can ignite a passion, develop skills or help them turn their creativity into a career.

“I have no doubt that they will bring the skills, experience and creativity that will help drive forward the Roundhouse’s mission to raise the UK’s creative potential”

“I’m delighted to welcome a raft of talented new trustees to the Roundhouse Board,” says Roundhouse chair Simon Turner. “I have no doubt that they will bring the skills, experience and creativity that will help drive forward the Roundhouse’s mission to raise the UK’s creative potential.”

Upcoming concerts at the 3,300-cap Roundhouse over the next few weeks include Dry Cleaning, Raye, Young Fathers, Bullet For My Valentine and Pixies.

