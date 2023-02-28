LN’s Cuffe and Taylor partner with Forest Live

The Live Nation promoters will programme, present and provide the framework for outdoor shows at up to seven forest venues across England from 2024

Cuffe and Taylor have agreed to an exclusive seven-year contract to present Forestry England’s outdoor live music series, Forest Live.

The Live Nation promoters, who were awarded the contract following a competitive tender process, will programme, present and provide the framework for outdoor shows at up to seven forest venues across England from summer 2024.

Cuffe and Taylor have pledged to ensure the events work towards Forestry England’s net zero ambitions and Live Nation’s Green Nation Charter.

“We are incredibly excited to announce this brand new partnership with Forestry England,” says Cuffe and Taylor founder Peter Taylor. “For more than 10 years we have presented live concerts and shows to millions of people across the UK – with the vast majority of those in an outdoor setting. Leveraging our wealth of experience we now look forward to working in some of the most beautiful locations across England to build on and potentially expand the brilliant Forest Live concerts.”

“With our new partnership, we will continue to deliver high-quality live music experiences for our customers while securing high profile artists for our concert series”

More than two million people have attended a Forest Live gig over the last 22 years, with Cuffe and Taylor set to give Forestry England access to even more global and high-profile artists with plans to present up to 32 concerts a year to a combined audience of more than 250,000 people at sites in Staffordshire, Cheshire, Suffolk, Gloucestershire, Kent, North Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

“We are delighted to have selected Cuffe and Taylor as our chosen co-promoters and are excited to work with them as we build on the success of Forest Live in this exciting new chapter,” says Dan Bell, head of events and commercial visitor programmes, Forestry England.

“Over the last 22 years, we have welcomed audiences to our forests to experience some incredible live music with us. We want to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to David Barrow, who has been our principal contractor and booker over that period. What David and his team, alongside all our loyal contractors and suppliers, has helped Forest Live achieve has been truly incredible.

“Cuffe and Taylor are experts in the live entertainment industry and with our new partnership, we will continue to deliver high-quality live music experiences for our customers while securing high profile artists for our concert series. They share our ethos to provide a sustainable future for people, nature and the climate. That attitude is very important to us as we strive together to make sure the nation’s forests will thrive and be enjoyed for generations to come.”

