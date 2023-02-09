Live Nation Urban launches Black History Month event series

The month-long Afro Renaissance series will showcase and amplify Black artists working within the comedy, poetry and live music spheres

Live Nation Urban has launched a multi-event series across six US cities to mark Black History Month this February.

The series, Afro-Renaissance, will showcase and amplify Black artists working within the comedy, poetry and live music spheres.

The month-long event kicked off on 2 February with The Garden: A Soul Jam, a jam session amplifying emerging Black talent in soul, R&B, and hip-hop, with a focus on cultivating creative communities across industries.

Throughout the month, Afro-Renaissance will amplify Black voices, create spaces for Black creativity, and spotlight resources and industry executives for those looking to grow and learn more about the entertainment business.

Events will also act as a recruiting platform for HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) students from Clark Atlanta University and Howard University and will partner with local Black-owned businesses and organisations such as Uncle Nearest, Broccoli City, and Wtmove.app.

See the full list of Afro-Renaissance events below.

The Garden: A Soul Jam

February 2nd – Los Angeles, CA @ The Peppermint Club

Meet The Execs

February 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th – Instagram Live @livenationurban

A series of conversations with Black executives across various industries such as Victoria Eady Butler, 4-time Master Blender of the Year and Nearest Green’s great-great-granddaughter, along with Stacy Muhammad, Director (The Wonder Years, The Best Man: Final Chapters, Power Book II: Raising Kanan, Queen Sugar), hosted by Brandon Pankey, VP of Business Development at Live Nation Urban.

Black Tour Directory Mixer

February 10th – Washington, D.C at Soundcheck

Presented by the Black Tour Directory, a listing of Black professionals and companies for those actively seeking to hire Black crew members on their tours and events, this mixer will feature Black creatives that specialise in live event production to create an authentic space for Black professionals interested in live music and an opportunity to network, apply for roles, and showcase their talent. This mixer will also feature a live performance by Zoney Sound, a Black-owned music collective based in the DMV/Baltimore area.

Black Love Mixtape

February 17th – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago – Foundation Room

Extending Black Love Day and Valentine’s Day, this poetry mixer will highlight self-love, romantic love, and love for community featuring poetry from Justus Pugh, Soulah, and Matt Muse with a special DJ set from Sky Jetta.

Cocktails and Convos – Studio to Stage

February 23rd – Los Angeles, CA @ Live Nation LA

Black songwriters discuss their journey from songwriting for some of the hottest artists to setting the stage as performers themselves with a special performance from Farrah Fawx to end the night.

Black Joy Comedy Show

February 23rd – Atlanta, GA @ Live Nation Atlanta

Time to revel in some Black Joy! Join us for a night of comedy and drinks featuring comedians DJ Swole, Daniel Dellanno, Plug Chapman and Frankie Benz.

Diaspora: A Celebration of Black Dance Music

February 24th – New York, NY @ Live Nation NY

Black dance culture has always played an integral part in the way Black people express themselves. This happy hour mixer will highlight Black dance music with DJ No Brakes spinning Jersey Club, New Orleans Bounce, Afrobeats, and other dance genres all night, featuring a special guest performance from viral sensation and Jersey Club artist Cookiee Kawaii.

The Houston Mixtape

February 24th – Houston, TX @ HOB Houston

Happy birthday, Hip-Hop! We’re celebrating Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday and Houston’s unique impact on Hip-Hop music and culture with LNE employees, emerging Houston artists, and Houston Hip-Hop legends for drinks, jams, and community.

