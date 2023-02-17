Live Nation applauds Brisbane Arena plan

The Australian government is to provide $2.5bn (€1.6bn) for the development of the venue as part of a funding deal for the 2032 Olympics

Live Nation has applauded the announcement of A$7 billion (€4.5bn) funding deal for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, which will include a new state-of-the-art arena.

The plan, unveiled by Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, will see the federal government provide $2.5bn (€1.6bn) for the development of the 17,000-cap venue.

“That will be a venue that will last for many decades into the future and that will create that economic activity here on an ongoing basis,” says Albanese.

Live Nation and consortium partner Oak View Group says it is now eagerly awaiting the opportunity to present its vision for the proposed Brisbane Arena site at Roma Street in Brisbane’s CBD.

“With a new and improved venue, Live Nation is dedicated to supporting Brisbane’s vision as a leading city for blockbuster live events”

“Together, we know we can transform this Brisbane precinct into Australia’s premier entertainment destination for generations to come,” says Roger Field, president, Live Nation Asia Pacific.

Brisbane’s biggest indoor venue is currently the 13,601-cap Brisbane Entertainment Centre, which opened in 1986 and has hosted acts such as Taylor Swift, Pink Floyd, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish.

“The announcement couldn’t be more timely after Live Nation have delivered a record summer of live entertainment in Queensland with the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and with Harry Styles to come in a few weeks, Pink in 2024 and many more major acts yet to be announced,” adds Field. “With a new and improved venue, Live Nation is dedicated to supporting Brisbane’s vision as a leading city for blockbuster live events.”

The consortium has previously collaborated on project such as Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, the first zero-carbon arena in the world, powered exclusively by renewable energy including both on-site and offsite solar.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.