LA’s Crypto.com Arena appoints new booking VP

Jeff Olson has been hired as VP of booking for Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE.

Olson will be primarily focused on sourcing talent, negotiating, and securing deals with high-priority clients and promoters for shows for all three venues.

“We are incredibly excited to have Jeff Olson joining our team at Crypto.com Arena, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE,” says Lee Zeidman, president, Crypto.com Arena, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE. “He brings over 23 years of experience and knowledge of booking and event production to our venues and to the market, along with strong industry relationships. We are looking forward to having Jeff joining us here in Los Angeles and booking a variety of content for our venues in this competitive market.”

“It has always been a dream of mine to be a part of such premier and iconic venues that are continually active and busy”

“I am elated to have Jeff join the booking team and delighted to welcome him back to Los Angeles,” adds Hallie Yavitch, SVP, booking & marketing. “His impressive resume, experience and relationships will help our venues continue to grow and succeed in a competitive landscape.”

Olson started his career in the live entertainment industry with Meridian Entertainment in Holt, Michigan in 1998 as Talent Buyer and Event Producer. Moving to Los Angeles in 2002, he worked for Arena Network as talent buyer and marketing director for 12 years. He then moved to Memphis, Tennessee in 2014 to become director of booking, events & marketing for the Memphis Grizzlies and FedEx Forum.

Most recently, Olson was director of booking & special events for Snapdragon Stadium/OVG360. He was also responsible for booking Kaiser Permanente Thrive Park for major music and food festivals as well as scheduling various other events throughout the Snapdragon Stadium complex.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Crypto.com Arena, Microsoft Theater and L.A. LIVE team,” adds Olson. “It has always been a dream of mine to be a part of such premier and iconic venues that are continually active and busy. I am also grateful to be back in the Los Angeles market and I look forward to working with some of the best people in the business.”

