K-pop agencies’ warning over fake Fest World Tour

K-pop giants SM Entertainment and HYBE have warned fans about a fake event called Fest World Tour, which falsely advertised a number of their clients.

The tour claims to feature Enhypen, Mirae, WayV, NCT Dream and Seventeen at stadiums across Asia later this year, reports Soompi.

However, the management companies have each issued statements denouncing the announcement is a scam.

“It has come to our attention that an organisation has mentioned our artists NCT Dream and WayV, saying that they are participating in an event in Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand,” says SM True.

We wish to announce to the public that this information is misleading and incorrect. We would like to emphasise that our artists, NCT Dream and WayV, will not be participating in that event. We would like to ask the public not to respond to these schemes.”

We will take legal actions against such illegal and unauthorised attempts that infringe artist IP. We will continue to protect our artists’ rights

Belift LAB and Pledis Entertainment, which are both under the HYBE banner, have also put out similar statements and vow to take legal action.

“Any external event Enhypen participates is jointly announced by Belift LAB and the event organisers followed by discussions between both parties. Event organisers or hosts do not announce an event without an official announcement of Enhypen’s official channels. An unauthorised event that infringe Enhypen’s intellectual property has been announced online.

“We would also like to inform you that we will take legal actions against such illegal and unauthorised attempts that infringe artist IP. We will continue to protect our artists’ rights.”

Pledis has advised fans to request refunds from the purported organiser immediately if they have already purchased tickets.

