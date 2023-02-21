Italian singer to perform three gigs in 24 hours

Grammy Award winner Laura Pausini will celebrate her 30th anniversary in the music business with a whistlestop tour of the US and Europe

Italian singer Laura Pausini is to perform three concerts in 24 hours between the US and Europe later this month to celebrate her 30th anniversary in the music business.

The Grammy Award winner will play New York’s Apollo Theater at 6pm ET (midnight CET) on Sunday 26 February before flying to Spain for a gig at The Music Station in Madrid, Spain at 3pm CET the following day, finishing up in her homeland at Milan’s Teatro Carcano at 11pm CET, presented by Friends and Partners.

The free admission #LAURA30 shows mark 30 years to the day since Pausini triumphed in the newcomer artists’ category at the Sanremo Music Festival with La Solitudine (The Loneliness) in February 1993.

“This is also the retelling of my journey because I got started in Italy, then I went to Spain, and after I went to the United States”

According to Variety, Pausini will perform 10 songs in each city, representing each decade of her career.

“This is a tour that, let’s say, begins and ends on the same day,” says Pausini. “This is also the retelling of my journey because I got started in Italy, then I went to Spain, and after I went to the United States. I had to pick three cities in each country. Initially, it was going to be Miami for the US but I would not have arrived on time to Madrid and be able to do this whole 24-hour trip.”

In 2006, Pausini became the first Italian female artist to win a Grammy Award, with her Escucha LP taking the prize for Best Latin Pop Album. She was also nominated for an Oscar in 2021 for Best Original Song with Io sì (Seen) from the film The Life Ahead, which was also crowned the first Italian language song to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.

