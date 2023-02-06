ILMC unveils London Calling line-up

The new showcase element will take place across four intimate Soho venues as part of this year's International Live Music Conference

The line-up for ILMC’s first ever central London showcase has been revealed, including some of Europe’s most talked about emerging artists.

Titled London Calling, the new showcase element will take place on the night of Wednesday 1 March across four intimate Soho venues – Phoenix Arts Club, 21 Soho, The Lower Third and Spice Of Life – with 14 artists in total, many of whom are performing huge underplays in these small settings.

ILMC 35 takes place from 28 February to 3 March at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel. ILMC delegates will receive priority access to all four Soho venues. The shows are also ticketed via Dice and Ticketweb.

The showcase is organised in association with FORM & Kili Presents. Supporters of the night include Music Venue Trust/Revive Live, Mad Cool Festival, Comunidad de Madrid, The Spanish Wave, United Talent Agency and the agency’s HEAR THIS new music brand, Ginger & Gigseekr.

Performing artists include Delaporte, Quasi Qui, Queralt Lahoz, Demob Happy, Swim School, Casey Lowry, Jelani Blackman, Bel Cobain, Frozemode, Hamish Hawk, L’objectif, Ajimal, Edgär and Sarah Olivier.

The one-night event takes place as part of this year’s International Live Music Conference which sees over 1,200 live music professionals from 60 markets converge on London for three days of debate, meeting, and networking.

Registration and more information about ILMC and London Calling is available here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.