In 2022 our mental health support line saw a 32% increase

When Help Musicians launched its dedicated mental health service, Music Minds Matter, in 2017, it was impossible to predict the seismic change that was coming just three years down the line.
The impact of Covid-19 changed the shape of the music industry; it changed how we spend our leisure time, impacted our livelihoods and our passions, and we are yet to understand just what the shape of the ‘new normal’ will be.
Uncertainty can be hard economically and emotionally, and over the last three years, Help Musicians has seen the impact of that. A survey we conducted in September 2022 showed 60% of respondents reported being worse off financially compared to the year before. And there is more than just money trouble. From the pressures of deadlines and performing to a loss of hope that a long-term career is viable, the worries are often overwhelming.
It is therefore unsurprising that statistics from those who have engaged with our Music Minds Matter service in 2022 show anxiety and depression as the two most commonly cited reasons why professionals within the music industry are seeking therapeutic support though the service.
We are investing heavily in Music Minds Matter in 2023, to ensure that the breadth of support within the service offers something for the broad range of issues people right across the music industry need help with. Maintaining or rebuilding good mental health can be undertaken on an individual level but also a community-based one, the latter of which has formed the backbone of Music Minds Matter’s evolution in recent years.
The live industry is built upon the talents of fast-moving, quick-thinking trouble-shooters, and while these skills are imperative to the creation and planning of the concerts, festivals, and gigs we all thrive on, they can take their toll on our mental health. Music Minds Matter’s core crisis service, its 24/7 mental health support line providing direct connection to a counsellor, remains of vital importance. Available to the entire music industry, in 2022 it saw a 32% increase in calls, indicating that in-the-moment crisis support is still of utmost importance while, against all odds, we bring live music back to the masses.
However, recognising when we need in-the-moment mental health help is just one possible support route. The broad nature of these challenges also requires early support and prevention methods to try and avoid crisis where possible. One of the ways we’re supporting this is through peer support groups, open to everyone working in the UK music industry who would like to explore their mental health with others who understand the industry.
The facilitated weekly groups, run in partnership with Tonic Rider, provide a free, safe, and confidential space to be heard and supported by fellow music industry professionals. Jeordie Shenton, Tonic Rider coordinator, says: “The terms ‘mental health’ and ‘support’ are of- ten misinterpreted as referring exclusively to mental illness, but mental health is a spectrum, with music industry professionals experiencing periods of good and poor mental health throughout their careers. With that in mind, the peer support groups are open to music industry professionals across the spectrum of mental health, some participants may attend while in good mental health whilst others may attend when experiencing poor mental health. This is a real strength of the peer support groups, the diversity of backgrounds, roles, and experiences of those who participate.”
Jeordie has also seen the positive experiences expand further: “Over the past two years, most of the peer support groups set up WhatsApp or Facebook groups, therefore the peer support element continued even after the group concluded. This is the desired ripple effect of the peer support groups.”
For those not quite ready to verbalise how they’re feeling, Music Minds Matter has also grown to support those looking for guidance on specific challenges. Online ‘self-care sessions’ are led by professionals across a range of topics to provide attendees with techniques and strategies to work through challenging times, equipping them with tools to use on an ongoing basis.
This industry can feel tough, and when we’re faced with uncertainty, it can be easy to ‘keep on pushing.’ But this year, we’d encourage you to talk to your peers, seek help, and take time to engage with how you’re feeling, and remember that Music Minds Matter is available to you whenever you need it.
