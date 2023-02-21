Guns N’ Roses announce 2023 world tour

The first leg of the 20 Years of Placebo tour, marking the 20th anniversary of the release of their debut album, runs October to December, concluding at Wembley Arena
Promoted by Live Nation, the tour will start off in Tel Aviv, Israel on 5 June and continue across Europe before heading to North America
By James Hanley on 21 Feb 2023
Guns N’ Roses have unveiled details of their 2023 world tour, produced by Live Nation.
The rock legends will start the run on 5 June in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and will continue across Europe, wrapping up at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece on 22 July.
The band will then head back to North America, starting on 5 August in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium. They will visit venues across such as Fenway Park in Boston (21 August) and Wrigley Field in Chicago (24 August), before concluding in Vancouver, Canada on 16 October. The general onsale will start this Friday, 24 February.
It will mark the first time the group have toured North America since 2021’s We’re F’N Back! Tour, which included their first headlining performance at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
Guns N’ Roses’ 2016-19 Not in this Lifetime reunion world tour saw them play 158 concerts across six continents en route to becoming the third-highest grossing tour of all time. According to Billboard figures, the Live Nation-promoted tour grossed US$584.2 million from 5,371,891 ticket sales.
The full list of tour dates is as follows:
Mon Jun 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon
Fri Jun 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
Mon Jun 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos
Thu Jun 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting
Sat Jun 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock
Tue Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
Fri Jun 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park
Mon Jul 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park
Wed Jul 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO
Sat Jul 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo
Tue Jul 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland
Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense
Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena
Wed Jul 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium
Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park
Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium
Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
