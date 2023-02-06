Grammys features raft of blockbuster performances

The 65th edition of the annual award show saw performances from the likes of Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith

Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith were among a raft of artists that performed at the annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles last night (5 February).

The 65th edition took place at the Crypto.com Arena in LA, with additional performances from Brandi Carlile, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Chris Stapleton, Steve Lacy, DJ Khaled and Luke Combs.

Topping Billboard’s rankings of Grammy performances was a tribute to 50 years of hip-hop, curated by Questlove and featuring an all-star cast.

Missy Elliott, Grandmaster Flash, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Lil Wayne, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Run-D.M.C. and Salt-N-Pepa were among 29 iconic artists that performed during the tribute to the genre.

Elsewhere, the in-memoriam segment of the ceremony saw Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, and Migos’ Quavo perform songs popularised by Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, and Takeoff.

The top four awards of the 65th ceremony went to Harry Styles (Album of The Year for Harry’s House), Lizzo (Record of The Year for About Damn Time), Bonnie Rait (Song of The Year for Just Like That) and Beyoncé (Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance).

Beyoncé also won best R&B song, best dance/electronic recording and best traditional R&B performance at last night’s ceremony. She has now won 32 Grammys and is the most-awarded artist in the history of the ceremony.

In doing so, she overtook Hungarian-British conductor George Solti, whose record of 31 Grammys had stood for more than 20 years.

