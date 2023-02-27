PROFILE

Geneva Arena concert cancelled over terror threat

A 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly making an online threat targeting a performance by French rapper Lomepal

By James Hanley on 27 Feb 2023

Geneva Arena


image © Sissssou

A concert at Geneva Arena was cancelled shortly before it was due to start following an online terror threat.

French rapper Lomepal was set to headline the 9,500-cap Swiss arena on Saturday night (25 February), but the venue was evacuated after a threat was allegedly made on a social network.

“We received information that a threat had been made targeting the concert,” police spokesperson Tiffany Cudré-Mauroux tells Keystone-SDA news agency, via Swiss Info. “For precautionary reasons, it was decided to evacuate the premises and to carry out a search.”

Emergency services including police, bomb disposal experts and firefighters were deployed to the scene along with sniffer dogs. The Office of the Attorney General of Geneva says a 40-year-old man has been arrested and is set to appear before prosecutors.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested and is set to appear before prosecutors

A Geneva Arena statement says: “The Lomepal concert scheduled for this Saturday at the Geneva Arena unfortunately had to be canceled and the room evacuated on the orders of the cantonal police. At the request of the authorities, no information could be given to the public during the evening.”

Promoter Soldout Productions confirms to Radio Lac that “the concert was cancelled and the hall was evacuated on the orders of the police”, adding that the evacuation took place “calmly and without clashes”.

Director Julien Rouyer tells Le Temps the company is doing everything it can to find a replacement date for the show, which was part of Lomepal’s tour of Switzerland, France and Belgium. Tickets for the original date will remain valid.

 

