Futures Forum: Emma Banks, Sammy Andrews & more

Beckie Sugden, Alan Day, Marcia Titley, Rebecca Prochnik and Summer Marshall have also joined the one-day event for next-gen leaders

Emma Banks (CAA), Sammy Andrews (Deviate Digital) and Kirstie Loveridge (AEG) are among the latest slate of execs to join ILMC’s Futures Forum, taking place on Friday 3 March at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Banks, CAA’s co-head, and agent Bilge Morden are set to trade perspectives on the industry during OK, Boomer: Closing the Generation Gap, Part II.

Andrews will moderate the discussion on developing online talent during Live After TikTok and Loveridge will chair True Sustainability, looking at a holistic approach to the topic.

Also joining the one-day discussion and networking event for the next generation of live music industry leaders are Lizzie Ford (CAA) on Now That’s What I Call 2023, Mira Silvers (FORT Agency) on The Young Entrepreneur and Seny Kassaye (FORT Agency) on Meet the New Bosses: Class of 2023.

Alongside new speakers, Futures Forum has unveiled its ever-popular mentoring scheme.

The industry heavyweights that are joining the scheme as mentors are:



Alan Day (promoter, Kilimanjaro Live)

Beckie Sugden (booking agent, Primary Talent International)

Guy Dunstan (managing director, ticketing & arenas, NEC Group)

John Talbot (business development director, AXS)

Lucy Fenner (commercial director, Alexandra Palace)

Lucy Wood (head of music, Roundhouse)

Marc Saunders (programming manager, AEG Presents/The O2)

Marcia Titley (managing director, Eventim Norway & Sweden)

Ollie Rosenblatt (director, Senbla)

Raye Cosbert (managing director, Metropolis Music)

Rebecca Prochnik (creative strategy and growth, UTA)

Ruth Barlow (director of live licensing, Beggars Group)

Summer Marshall (agent, CAA)

View the full provisional schedule here, read more about all speakers confirmed for Futures Forum 2023 by clicking here or buy tickets here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.