Full agenda for GEI 15 announced

The Green Events & Innovations conference will take place next Tuesday at the five-star Royal Lancaster Hotel in London

A Greener Festival (AGF) has announced the full agenda for the 15th edition of the Green Events & Innovations conference, taking place next Tuesday (28 February) at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

The day kicks off with a discussion on the impact of climate change on live events in Adapting to a New Climate, hosted by Jonathan Overend (BBC/NinetyFour19), and with a panel that includes Artur Mendes (Boom Festival/Being Gathering), Ric Robins (The Met Office), and Jane Healy (Glastonbury/Boomtown).

Following that, The Platinum Jubilee Pageant provides the basis for two fantastic case study presentations. Firstly, Rosanna Machado (Zebra) reviews the sustainability actions that were delivered for this iconic event, and then Mark Stevenson (CUR8) discusses the minefield of carbon offsets and the approach taken by the Pageant for its carbon removals in Carbon Offsets: The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.

Next up, Holger Jan Schmidt (YOUROPE) and AGF’s Nikita Coulter provide an early look at the new European Green Festival Roadmap 2030; whilst Switching on Your Audience – Creative Climate Communication, hosted by journalist and broadcaster Lucy Siegle, sees Zed Anwar (Visual Artist), Hannah Cox (betternotstop), and Dave Ojay (NAAM Festival) discuss the challenges of communicating the need for climate action.

Continuing that theme, Moving on From Fossil Fuels, led by Ecotricity founder Dale Vince OBE, explores alternative power options needed to address rising temperatures and energy bills.

GEI will toast the events and venues that became AGF certified in 2022 and reveal the winners of its International AGF Awards

The final two sessions of the morning include Circularity: Turning Off the Tap on New, with Lucy Siegle and Julia Davies from We Have The Power; and Food: Back to the Future sees Dale Vince and Andy Cato (WIldfarmed/Groove Armada) discuss the future of sustainable food and Andy’s journey from global touring artist to regenerative farmer.

The afternoon sessions kick off with exclusive insight into the Act 1.5 research project with writer and producer Mark Donne, Carly McLachlan of the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research, and host John Robb (Louder Than War / The Membranes); and the Quick-fire Innovation Round, hosted by Abena Fairweather of Legacy Marketplace and featuring five delegates’ unique and innovative sustainability ideas, covering everything from carnivals to reforestation.

Next up, the Association of Event Management Educators (AEME) bring together a panel of the brightest research minds from across the UK to discuss the current and future direction of event and sustainability research. And in A Greener Tour Round IV, we’ll examine the progress the touring sector has made in becoming greener, with host John Robb and industry experts Carol Scott (TAIT) and Jamal Chalabi (Backlash Productions/AGF).

The final session of the day, the keynote, will see the return of Brian Eno, who will be joined by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Jacob Collier. They will discuss Music as a Social Synchroniser with host Emma-Louise Amanshia.

To round off the day, GEI will toast the events and venues that became AGF certified in 2022 and reveal the winners of its coveted International AGF Awards 2023. For more information, or to buy tickets to GEI, click here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.