Festival Focus: Stephan Thanscheidt, FKP Scorpio

As FKP’s head of festival booking, Stephan Thanscheidt is responsible for a programme of over 25 festivals across Europe. The company’s festival repertoire includes Southside, Northside Highfield, M’era Luna, Rolling Stone Beach, Metal Hammer Paradise, A Summer’s Tale, Plage Noire and Deichbrand. In addition, FKP joined forces with DreamHaus and Loft Concerts to launch open-air festival Tempelhof Sounds in Berlin last year.

In an excerpt from IQ and Yourope’s European Festival Report, Thanscheidt talks gender-balanced lineups, sustainability and lingering challenges in the festival sector.

How did you and the FKP Scorpio team manage during the pandemic?

The pandemic was challenging for all of us, although I think it ultimately strengthened our team spirit. Experiencing something this drastic brought us closer together, but for that to happen, open and frequent communication was key. We also offered anonymous professional mental health counselling for employees through an external institution.

Additionally, we made it clear from the start that all jobs would be safe. As a result of these measures, we had a strong team to get a head start for the very busy period that followed. Financially, of course, the pandemic was a disaster. However, we’re fortunate to have had some very successful years before 2020, which enabled us to fall back on funds to keep everything together.

All the more, I’m very grateful that we succeeded in bringing back our festival brands like Hurricane, Southside, Highfield and M’era Luna in a way that didn’t feel downscaled – quite the opposite, in fact. All were sold out and were intense reunions for artists and fans, resulting in 2023 seeing the best presale onset ever. We’re very fortunate and extremely proud of this strong comeback and our incredible team, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.

“[Tempelhof Sounds] was the first major festival in Germany with a gender-balanced line-up”

After many delays, you finally managed to bring Tempelhof Sounds to life. It felt like a progressive event with a core philosophy of diversity, inclusion, sustainability, gender balance, and so on. Can you talk us through your thinking behind taking that approach?

From the get-go, we wanted to create a festival revolving around diversity and social, economic, and cultural sustainability. I think it’s clear why these things matter, especially nowadays. As a team, we created a company charter detailing our business ethics – these matters are integral for the people working for us and hence for the company. In truth, all our festivals have detailed sustainability measures in place, and Tempelhof Sounds offered the chance to build on them.

As for the diversity of our line-up, we’re very happy that it worked out the way it did and that we were the first major festival in Germany with a gender-balanced line-up. We aspire to more diversity at all our festivals, although this is an ongoing process.

“We’re seeing rising production costs of about 30% across the industry, and there remains a shortage of qualified personnel”

What trends do you think we will see play out in the next few years at festivals?

I’m not comfortable with calling it a mere ‘trend,’ but I’d say that social and ecological awareness will continue to play an integral role in the future, not because it’s beneficial to claim those words for your events but because it’s a necessity. We’re working hard on backing those claims with meaningful measures while being open regarding the things we’d still like to change.

What challenges does the festival industry face? And how are you aiming to address them?

We’re still facing challenging times. The last crisis wasn’t really over when the next one started. While (with some exceptions) demand for culture is still somewhat dampened after the pandemic, Russia’s horrible war in Ukraine has profoundly changed our society and economy. We’re seeing rising production costs of about 30% across the event industry, and there remains a shortage of qualified personnel because people left the business during the pandemic in order to make a living. That being said, we’re very confident that we’ll overcome yet another challenge because we’ll have some very strong acts on our stages.

“Given the many challenges we’re facing globally, the escape from everyday life that a well-made festival offers is important”

What role do festivals play in the cultural landscape?

Festivals are extremely important for large parts of our society. This is true for all kinds of live entertainment, but festivals offer a safe space for creativity, freedom, and congregation over several days. Given the many challenges we’re facing globally right now, the escape from everyday life that a well-made festival offers is an important and much-needed factor for recovery and mental well-being for a lot of people. And although our festivals tend to be international events, they wouldn’t be possible without the support of local communities. For example, it’s great to see how proud the inhabitants of Scheeßel are about Hurricane and how much they contribute to making the festival distinct and successful. These events fulfil a very important role in society and ultimately bring people closer together.

