European music pros can benefit from free workshops on topics such as Web3 technology and navigating music analytics data

With the European Music Business Training (EMBT), Hamburg Music and its partners offer a unique training program for European music professionals. It supports employees, self-employed persons and music companies in their professional advancement, their ability to innovate and their capacity to cope with crises.

The offer is free of charge and includes several seminars and workshops aimed at imparting business knowledge – with a focus on digital transformation, resilience and environmental sustainability. The programme resumes this month with a new round of seminars, partly online and partly on-site, open to applicants from across Europe.

EMBT enables participants to acquire knowledge to make their businesses more resilient, digital, and environmentally friendly. With their enhanced knowledge, participants will be able to bring new ideas and international networks to their work, which in turn will lead to new business opportunities. After its launch with the on-site seminar “Content Creation with AI” during Reeperbahn Festival (Sept 2022), a new round of online seminars is now open for application to European music business professionals, including topics such as Web3 technology and navigating music analytics data.

Additionally, an on site session focusing on Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs) as alternative infrastructure for creative communities is scheduled for MENT Festival, Ljubljana, at the end of March. More online seminars and workshops are planned for the months of March and April, which will be announced soon via the project’s website: www.europeanmusicbusinesstraining.com. Interested parties can also subscribe to the Hamburg Music Newsletter to stay up to date on further training and education offers, as well as other projects and programmes.

“With the music industry experiencing profound and ongoing transformations, being able to navigate an increasingly internationalised and digitalised work environment is essential. The EMBT is a great opportunity for professionals across Europe to stay on top of new business models, learn about the uses and misuses of new technologies, and gain an overview of existing local and international networks,” says Jake Beaumont-Nesbitt, International Music Managers Forum (IMMF).

EMBT is the newest in a series of training programs founded and curated by Hamburg Music, the business association for Hamburg’s music companies. Having grown to become one of the largest regional music business associations in Europe, Hamburg Music is Germany’s leading provider of training programmes for music industry professionals – on a local, national, and European level.

Cooperating partners for EMBT are Associazione Italiana Organizzatori e Produttori Spettacoli di Musica dal vivo (Assomusica), Chambre Syndicale De l’Edition Musicale (CSDEM), the International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP), International Music Managers Forum (IMMF), as well as the Music Community of Aarhus (Promus). The programme is supported by MusicAIRE (An Innovative Recovery for Europe), co-funded by the European Union. Additional support comes from the City of Hamburg.

