Dreamland Margate targets 40 concerts a year

The UK theme park and venue's CEO Eddie Kemsley and head of live entertainment James Penfold tell IQ about their live music ambitions

UK theme park Dreamland Margate is aiming for new heights after confirming its biggest annual lineup of concerts yet.

Open-air shows at the Kent venue complex in 2023 will include Placebo, Kool & the Gang, Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will Young, Bastille, Chase and Status and Shy FX, McFly, Hacienda Classical, N-Dubz, UB40 ft. Ali Campbell, Clearwater Creedence Revival, The Human League with special guest Marc Almond, and Primal Scream and Happy Mondays.

Dreamland was recently granted permission to double the number of gigs it can present annually to 40, while its capacity has expanded from 5,000 to 7,000.

“We punch above our weight and we’re proud of that,” Dreamland CEO Eddie Kemsley tells IQ. “We’ve got a licence now to do 40 outdoor shows, up from 20 previously. We won’t quite get to 40 this year, but we hopefully will do in the next couple of years and that would be a brilliant place for us to be.

“What really appeals to me is the variety of audience coming and appreciating the space. It’s like a ready built festival site: we’ve got rides, we’ve got street food, we’ve got bars, we’ve got a 1,500-capacity indoor club venue, which we use for afterparties. Acts love playing here, they love the seaside vibe.”

“Demon Dayz was an important booking for Dreamland. It put us back on the map for bigger acts”

Dreamland, which dates from 1880, was once one of Britain’s best-loved amusement parks, but closed in 2003 after a long period of decline as seaside holidays fell out of favour. It was compulsorily purchased by Thanet District Council in 2013 and reopened two years later.

“All festivals have rides in the background these days, but they’re not set in amusement parks and that’s what makes Dreamland different,” notes Kemsley. “Pre-Covid, we promoted more in-house, but a lot of that was because we were building our reputation and promoters, agents and bands didn’t know us as well,” Now, we’ve got a lot of demand from all of the big promoters, so we do a bit of both.”

While live music has been part of its heritage for over half a century, the venue enhanced its reputation when it welcomed Gorillaz’ Goldenvoice-promoted Demon Dayz Festival in June 2017. Dreamland’s head of live entertainment James Penfold considers the event a breakthrough moment in its modern incarnation.

“It was an important booking for Dreamland; it put it back on the map as a venue to be considered for bigger acts and put a spotlight on us at a time when people didn’t automatically think of us when they were looking at touring,” he says. “Suddenly, everyone went, ‘Ooh, okay, this is interesting.'”

“Our ultimate ambition is for Dreamland Margate to be the UK version of Tivoli in Copenhagen”

He continues: “Tom Jones, who we announced [for 2023] a few weeks ago, played here in the ’60s, but everyone’s first thought is Demon Dayz – a lot of people thought that was the first show that ever happened here, so it was a massive thing. Between last year and and this, I don’t think there’ll be a genre that we haven’t touched.”

Penfold adds it has also found favour as an underplay venue for bigger artists.

“If an act is heading off to play Download or Reading & Leeds or Glastonbury at the weekend, they can come here and do a warm-up show,” he says. “It’s a one-stop shop for promoters – the whole infrastructure is already here, set up ready to go.”

Kemsley adds that her ultimate ambition is for Dreamland to be viewed in a similar vein as Tivoli in Denmark.

“About 10 years ago, I went to Tivoli in Copenhagen and it’s one of my favourite places in the world,” she says. “They have a 10,000-cap arena, they’ve got some indoor spaces, and it’s all set amongst beautiful gardens and an amusement park. So what we’re aiming for is to be the UK version of Tivoli.”

Last week, Dreamland Margate announced it has extended its agreement with AXS, which will see the ticketing company continue to partner on events at the venue.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.