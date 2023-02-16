Dreamland extends AXS ticketing partnership

The multi-year deal will cover events across the Kent amusement park and venue complex, which will host its biggest music lineup yet in 2023

Dreamland Margate has extended its agreement with AXS, which will see the ticketing company continue to partner on events at the UK venue.

The multi-year deal will cover shows and exhibitions across the Kent amusement park and venue complex, which was recently granted permission to double the number of gigs it can present annually to 40.

“Having the right ticketing solutions in place is crucial regardless of the event and AXS have shown time and again over the last number of years that they are the best partner for us,” says Dreamland Margate CEO Eddie Kemsley.

AXS UK MD Chris Lipscomb adds: “AXS are delighted to announce this extended partnership with Dreamland Margate. They are a unique and iconic venue and we’ve been honoured to work with them since 2020, seeing them continue to grow and attract top class acts to Kent. We look forward to using the wealth of experience we have to continue to help the team at Dreamland drive their business forward.”



“The venue continues to grow in stature, promoters put on some of their most memorable shows here”

Meanwhile, the 7,000-cap Dreamland will host its biggest ever lineup of concerts in 2023, with open air shows by acts including Kool and the Gang, Tom Jones, Will Young, Bastille, Chase and Status and Shy FX, McFly, Hacienda Classical, N-Dubz, The Human League with special guest Marc Almond, Primal Scream and Happy Mondays, and Olly Murs.

“At Dreamland we continually strive to bring a diverse and eclectic line-up of acts and performers to Margate, and we are honoured to host such artists as Kool and the Gang, Primal Scream, Olly Murs, Tom Jones and Annie Mac,” says head of live entertainment James Penfold. “The venue continues to grow in stature, promoters put on some of their most memorable shows here and the artists love playing in our various venues. 2023 is shaping up to be another brilliant year for music in Margate.”

