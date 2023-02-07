Doc McGhee to star at ILMC Breakfast Meeting

The legendary KISS manager will sit down with Ed Bicknell at this year's event, more than 15 years after their last ILMC encounter

More than 15 years after their last ILMC encounter, legendary music manager Doc McGhee will return to sit down with former Dire Straits manager Ed Bicknell for The (Late) Breakfast Meeting at this year’s event.

As a music manager, McGhee founded the careers of Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe, and Skid Row, and has managed KISS for over two decades. McGhee Entertainment clients have included Guns N’ Roses, Scorpions, Liz Phair, James Brown and Diana Ross.

A pioneer of the entertainment industry, McGhee has rebranded and relaunched artists worldwide, staged global live events such as the Moscow Music Peace Festival, featured in numerous documentaries, and continues to produce shows for film and television.

The (Late) Breakfast Meeting will take place at 4.45pm on Thursday 2 March.

“The last time Doc and Ed got together at ILMC, they had the room in tears of laughter”

“The last time Doc and Ed got together at ILMC, they had the room in tears of laughter,” says ILMC MD Greg Parmley. “Fifteen years on, it remains one of the stand out sessions in our history, so it’s great to have these two on the bill together again. Doc is a music industry titan. It’s no exaggeration to say he has worked with and even launched some of the biggest names in the business.”

Among the top industry names recently announced for ILMC 35 are Jessica Koravos (Oak View Group), Marcia Titley (Eventim), Phil Bowdery (Live Nation), Alex Hardee (Wasserman Music), Mark Davyd (MVT), Tommy Jinho Yoon (ICA-Live-Asia), Amy Bowerman and Patrik Meyer (Deutsche Bank Park), Steve Reynolds (LS Events), John Langford (AEG Europe), Kim Bloem (Mojo Concerts) and Lisa Ryan (EFM).

ILMC 35 will take place from 28 February to 3 March at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel. Full info and tickets can be found here. Yesterday, ILMC announced the line-up for London Calling, its first ever central London showcase has been revealed,

