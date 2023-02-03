Corona unveils Sunsets Festival World Tour

The beer brand is launching a series of sunset-inspired experiential festivals across the globe, starting in South Africa in April

Beer brand Corona has unveiled the 2023 Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour, a series of experiential festivals inspired by sunsets.

The tour begins in South Africa on 1 April, with additional stops including Chile, Peru, Colombia, Japan, Italy, Canada, China, Greece, Brazil, Dominican Republic and India. Rather than traditional event venues, the festivals will take place at iconic, natural outdoor settings such as the beaches of Goa in India and Okinawa in Japan.

Corona has partnered with Florida-headquartered Fly South Music Group and local partners in each market to put together lineups with international acts and DJs who will perform “as the sunset takes centre stage”.

“This is a new experiential festival done the Corona way”

“As a brand born at the beach, we believe in the restorative power of taking a few moments from your busy life to enjoy the sunset,” says global Corona VP Felipe Ambra. “With these festivals, we hope to share our love of nature by making guests more aware of their environment and hopefully inspire them to become agents of positive change in their communities.

“This is a new experiential festival done the Corona way. With this tour, we hope to amplify the feeling of relaxation and rejuvenation that nature provides us while working to leave the world a better place than we found it.”

The brand says it will responsibly manage all waste and eliminate single-use plastics across the entire tour, and attendees will be able to engage with NGOs and leading sustainable experts to share best practices. Additionally, each tour stop will host curated live music, art and eco-friendly culinary experiences aimed at “bringing attendees closer to nature”.

Corona, which opened Corona Island – a tropical sustainable destination for eco-tourism – off the coast of Colombia last year, is working with not-for-profit partner Oceanic Global to implement a comprehensive sustainability criterion, as well as to assess the sustainability efforts of each festival against the NGO’s Blue Standard.

