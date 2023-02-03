PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Corona unveils Sunsets Festival World Tour

The beer brand is launching a series of sunset-inspired experiential festivals across the globe, starting in South Africa in April

By James Hanley on 03 Feb 2023


Beer brand Corona has unveiled the 2023 Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour, a series of experiential festivals inspired by sunsets.

The tour begins in South Africa on 1 April, with additional stops including Chile, Peru, Colombia, Japan, Italy, Canada, China, Greece, Brazil, Dominican Republic and India. Rather than traditional event venues, the festivals will take place at iconic, natural outdoor settings such as the beaches of Goa in India and Okinawa in Japan.

Corona has partnered with Florida-headquartered Fly South Music Group and local partners in each market to put together lineups with international acts and DJs who will perform “as the sunset takes centre stage”.

“This is a new experiential festival done the Corona way”

“As a brand born at the beach, we believe in the restorative power of taking a few moments from your busy life to enjoy the sunset,” says global Corona VP Felipe Ambra. “With these festivals, we hope to share our love of nature by making guests more aware of their environment and hopefully inspire them to become agents of positive change in their communities.

“This is a new experiential festival done the Corona way. With this tour, we hope to amplify the feeling of relaxation and rejuvenation that nature provides us while working to leave the world a better place than we found it.”

The brand says it will responsibly manage all waste and eliminate single-use plastics across the entire tour, and attendees will be able to engage with NGOs and leading sustainable experts to share best practices. Additionally, each tour stop will host curated live music, art and eco-friendly culinary experiences aimed at “bringing attendees closer to nature”.

Corona, which opened Corona Island – a tropical sustainable destination for eco-tourism – off the coast of Colombia last year, is working with not-for-profit partner Oceanic Global to implement a comprehensive sustainability criterion, as well as to assess the sustainability efforts of each festival against the NGO’s Blue Standard.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|30 Jan 2023

NZ live events cancelled due to “biblical weather”

news|01 Feb 2023

Beyoncé announces 2023 Renaissance world tour

news|02 Feb 2023

Biden demands crackdown on ‘excessive’ ticket fees

news|31 Jan 2023

MVT issues arenas warning after report findings

feature|02 Feb 2023

Q&A: Live Nation’s Lesley Olenik on the future of touring

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Senior Promoter, Pub in the ParkBrand Events

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Licensing ManagerPACE Right Management

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Marketing & PR ManagerGEALive

Amsterdam, NLFull TimeCompetitive

Management AccountantFiery Angel Ltd.

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive & Negotiable